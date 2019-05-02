Athletics' Matt Chapman: Multi-hit effort in loss
Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Chapman got the new month off to a strong start with his second two-hit effort of the last three games. The 26-year-old third baseman has reached safely in four of his last five contests overall, and he's coming off a productive month of April during which he drove in 16 runs with the aid of 12 extra-base hits (five doubles, seven home runs).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...