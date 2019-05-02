Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Chapman got the new month off to a strong start with his second two-hit effort of the last three games. The 26-year-old third baseman has reached safely in four of his last five contests overall, and he's coming off a productive month of April during which he drove in 16 runs with the aid of 12 extra-base hits (five doubles, seven home runs).