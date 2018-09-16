Chapman went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Chapman collected a pair of singles before taking Sergio Romo deep in the ninth inning for his 23rd homer of the season. The third baseman has now hit safely in 11 of 13 games this month, going 16-for-53 (.302) with a homer and 11 RBI over that stretch.

