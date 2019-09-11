Athletics' Matt Chapman: On base thrice in blowout win

Chapman went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Astros on Tuesday.

Chapman was one of the few Athletics not to manage at least one extra-base hit in the 21-run barrage, but his multi-hit effort helped snap the 2-for-26 skid he'd opened September with. The slugging third baseman surged during the last three weeks of August with a .307 average over the final 19 games of the month, but his slow start to the new month has led to a seven-point drop in batting average.