Chapman went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

While Chapman's line isn't exactly going to send fantasy managers' pulses racing, it's at least another sign the slugging third baseman is slowly clawing his way out of the offensive doldrums he entered August with. Chapman's season slash sat at .188/.235/.375 following an 0-for-5 effort against the Mariners in the first game of the month Saturday, but he's subsequently hit safely in four of five contests with a home run, Thursday's pair of walks and four runs. Nevertheless, Chapman still has plenty of room for improvement when it comes to making consistent contact, as he's whiffed seven times during that stretch and carries a career-high 34.5 percent strikeout rate through his first 55 plate appearances.