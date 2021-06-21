Chapman, who went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Sunday, now has a nine-game hitting streak during which he's hitting .371 (13-for-35) with eight total extra-base hits (four doubles, Sunday's three-bagger and three home runs) and eight RBI.

The slugging third baseman slugged his eighth home run in Saturday's loss to New York and continued squaring up impressively with his third three-bagger of the season Sunday. The surge has lifted the 28-year-old's sagging slash line a bit to .225/.326/.389, and although it remains well below what fantasy managers expect, at least 21 of Chapman's 54 hits have gone for extra bases.