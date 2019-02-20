Chapman is not at practice Wednesday due to illness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This doesn't seem like a major issue for the third baseman moving forward. Chapman was scheduled to take Thursday off, but with this development, the Athletics will simply switch their plans and have Chapman take Wednesday off. Once he gets past this issue, the 25-year-old will be able to shift his focus back to preparing for the season opener on Mar. 20 in Tokyo.