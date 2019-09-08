Athletics' Matt Chapman: Swats 32nd homer

Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.

Chapman took Tigers reliever Zac Reininger deep in the eighth inning to score the final run of the game. For the year, the hard-hitting third baseman has 32 homers, 80 RBI and 91 runs scored over 511 at-bats.

