Olson went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

The slugging first baseman continued wielding a red-hot bat in the shutout win, as Olson now is 7 for-14 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, a walk and five runs over his last three contests. The surge has pushed Olson's season slash line -- which now stands at an impressive .274/.361/.570 -- to its highest figures since May 6.