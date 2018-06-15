Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run blast in Thursday's 7-3 loss against Houston.

The 24-year-old has 34 RBI and a .242/.324/.460 slash line alongside his 14 long balls. Olson had 24 homers and 45 RBI in just 59 games last season, but he should surpass both of those totals in 2018. He's also still striking out at a pretty high rate, with 78 punch outs in 248 at-bats.

