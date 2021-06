Olson went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

Olson displayed his full power taking Kris Bubic deep twice Sunday. He has three long balls in his last two games. The 27-year-old is slashing .289/.374/.610 with a team-leading 18 homers and 47 RBI in 254 plate appearances. His 18 home runs is second-best in the American League behind Vladimir Guerrero's 21.