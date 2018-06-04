Olson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Royals on Sunday.

It suddenly feels like 2017 again for Olson, who's in the midst of a power surge akin to the jaw-dropping one he generated during his rookie campaign. Sunday's homer was already his third of June, as well as his eighth since May 14. Olson sports an impressive 30.8 percent HR/FB rate and 59.7 percent hard contact rate over that 20-game stretch, numbers that have helped lead to a .438 wOBA and .397 ISO during that span as well. More consistent contact has certainly been a key, as Olson's 19.5 percent strikeout rate in that sample is a significant improvement on the 31.4 percent figure he sported over his first 38 games.