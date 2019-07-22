Athletics' Matt Olson: Swinging hot bat in July

Olson, who went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Sunday, now has a 16-game hitting streak.

Due to the fact only three of those games have included multi-hit efforts, Olson's average has only risen a relatively modest 12 points to .261 over that stretch. However, the 25-year-old has slugged four home runs and six extra-base hits overall during the streak. Additionally, his current .261/.345/.550 line includes one career-best figure (batting average), while the two other components qualify as the second highest of his big-league tenure.