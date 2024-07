The Athletics recalled Otanez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Otanez was dispatched to Triple-A on Friday, but he'll now return to Oakland's bullpen to make up for the loss of Luis Medina (elbow). The 27-year-old Otanez threw 3.1 shutout innings during his last stint in the majors, though he owns a 5.35 ERA through 37 frames in Triple-A and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations while with the A's.