Otanez (shoulder) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Stockton on April 29, MLB.com reports.

He threw a 15-pitch live bullpen session on April 23, according to the report. Otanez was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement on March 16. He's expected to fill a high-leverage setup role in front of closer Mason Miller when he returns.

