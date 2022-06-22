Allen went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Mariners.
Allen provided the Athletics' only runs with his seventh-inning blast off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. It was Allen's first big-league game since May 21, and the homer was his first career blast in the majors. He's still batting just .192 with two RBI and three runs scored through 29 plate appearances. A natural shortstop, Allen could challenge the struggling Elvis Andrus for playing time at that position, or he could see the short side of a platoon with Tony Kemp at second base.