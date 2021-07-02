Allen, who owns a .333/.389/.494 slash line with 13 extra-base hits and 25 RBI across 177 plate appearances for Double-A Midland, could exceed expectations whenever he makes his arrival in the majors, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos cites a text he received from an organizational source that noted Allen "is coming along like a freight train" and will be "better than advertised when he arrives." That's certainly lofty praise, but the 22-year-old has apparently earned it by producing his best professional season at the plate at his highest level of the minors yet. It's worth noting Allen also has six steals and an acceptable 18.6 percent strikeout rate with Midland thus far, while his glove work is considered among the very best of any prospect throughout baseball.