Allen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

After starting each of the past four games and going 2-for-12, Allen's season-long batting average now sits at .200 for the season. Since he isn't hitting for much power and owns a weak 6.6 percent walk rate, Allen could be starting to lose some security as the Athletics' top shortstop. Oakland will turn to Aledmys Diaz as their starting shortstop and cleanup hitter Monday with the hope that he can offer more production from the position.