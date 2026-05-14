Kurtz went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

Kurtz had been a bit quiet on the power front, going 15 games without a homer despite batting .271 (16-for-59) in that stretch. He ended the drought in a big way, taking Matthew Liberatore deep in the fifth inning to give the Athletics all the offense they needed to win. Kurtz is batting .267 with an .871 OPS, six homers, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, five stolen bases, eight doubles and one triple over 41 contests this season. He hasn't come close to his pace from last year -- 36 homers in 117 games -- but there's still plenty of potential in the 23-year-old's bat.