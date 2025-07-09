Kurtz went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 10-1 win over Atlanta.

Kurtz turned this game into a romp with the second-inning grand slam to stretch the Athletics' lead to 9-0. He's up to 14 homers on the year, nine of which he's hit over his last 21 games. In that span, he's batting .286 (22-for-77) with 23 RBI and an 11:28 BB:K. Kurtz has a .250/.324/.527 slash line with 39 RBI and 27 runs scored over 53 contests this season. There's still a bit too much swing-and-miss in his profile, but he's made excellent contact when he connects -- he's in the 94th percentile for barrel rate (16.1 percent) and his 91.8 mph average exit velocity is in the 84th percentile, per Statcast.