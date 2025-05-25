Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Kurtz was removed in the 10th inning of Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies in 11 innings due to a left hip flexor injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kurtz went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run and an RBI before he was lifted for a pinch runner in the bottom of the 10th after advancing to third base on CJ Alexander's base hit. Kostay labeled Kurtz as day-to-day, noting that the star rookie is set to be evaluated by the medical staff Sunday before a decision on his availability for the series finale is made.