Lovelady was placed on the 15-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Friday.
He was just reinstated less than two weeks ago after missing time with an elbow strain, so his arm likely started barking again. Freddy Tarnok was recalled from Triple-A to take Lovelady's place on the active roster.
