Lovelady was removed from Thursday's game against the Rays with an apparent left arm injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Lovelady was grabbing his left forearm after throwing a pitch and was instantly removed by trainers. The A's will take a look at him and should provide an official update relatively soon.
More News
-
Athletics' Richard Lovelady: Could be in mix for saves•
-
Athletics' Richard Lovelady: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Richard Lovelady: Claimed off waivers by OAK•
-
Braves' Richard Lovelady: Headed to Atlanta•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Richard Lovelady: Strong start to spring•