Athletics' Ryan Goins: Headed to Oakland
Goins signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics, which includes an invitation to spring training.
Goins became a free agent at the end of October after being outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, though it didn't take long to latch on with a new team. He hit .250 with two home runs and 10 RBI over 52 games with the White Sox in 2019 and has appeared in the big leagues at some point in each of the last seven seasons
