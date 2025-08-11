Newcomb pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Newcomb extended his scoreless outings streak to seven straight appearances, surrendering four hits and three walks, while striking out 12 batters over nine innings during that stretch. The left-hander has been vaulted into a late-inning role with the A's, helping fill the void of Mason Miller, who was dealt to the Padres at the trade deadline. Newcomb now owns a 3.08 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 78 punchouts over 36 appearances, including five starts, with the Red Sox and Athletics in 2025. He remains in the mix for high-leverage appearances with Michael Kelly and Elvis Alvarado, both of whom are right-handed, setting Newcomb up for matchup-based chances against left-handed batters.