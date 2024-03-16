Brown (back) is starting in right field in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Brown hasn't played since March 3 due to lower-back tightness, but the issue has seemingly subsided and he's been cleared to return to the field. Brown was on a tear at the plate before getting hurt, going 6-for-15 with a homer and five RBI across six games.
