Brown entered Sunday's win over the Angels as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the game in left field, going 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run.

Brown started the game in the dugout with southpaw Tyler Anderson on the hill for Los Angeles, but he became an integral part of the Athletics' sixth-inning comeback from a 3-0 deficit with his two-run homer. The slugger would eventually cross the plate again in the seventh inning with Oakland's penultimate run of the game courtesy of a Shea Langeliers double. Following a recent 14-game homerless drought, Brown has now left the yard twice in the last four games. With 13 round trippers on the season, he has an outside chance of hitting the 20-homer mark for the third straight year if his power stroke remains hot over the final weeks of the campaign.