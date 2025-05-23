Brown was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics are shaking up their outfield mix Friday. In addition to DFA'ing Brown, the Athletics optioned JJ Bleday to Triple-A Las Vegas and recalled Denzel Clarke. Across 61 plate appearances this season, Brown slashed .192/.311/.288 with one home run, three RBI, six runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:17 BB:K.