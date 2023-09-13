Brown sports a .324 average and 1.024 OPS across the 40 plate appearances covering his last 13 games, a stretch during which he's sporting a modest 15.0 percent strikeout rate.

It's certainly not the most sizable sample, but Brown's late-season offensive improvement comes at a good time for fantasy managers and is encouraging under any standard. The 31-year-old's current hot stretch continued via a 2-for-4, two-RBI tally Tuesday against the Astros, one which included Brown's seventh and eighth extra-base hits (two doubles) in the 13-game span. However, Brown's significantly improved contact rate is just as eye-catching, as he'd generated a 28.5 percent strikeout rate across his first 85 games of the season.