Brown went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a two-run home run in a loss to the Nationals on Sunday.

Brown was in clutch-hitting mode during the narrow loss, capping off the Athletics' three-run first with a 408-foot shot to center with Brent Rooker aboard. The slugger then struck again with some small ball in the seventh, lacing a single to center that plated Tyler Soderstrom and JJ Bleday to extend the Athletics' lead to 7-1 at the time. Brown's multi-hit effort was his third in the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's carrying a .313/.353/.563 slash line and 17.6 percent strikeout rate across 34 plate appearances.