Brown went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring single and an RBI double in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Brown accounted for half of Oakland's run production on the night with his timely knocks in the first and fifth innings. The 31-year-old is building some momentum at the plate in the latter portion of August, posting a trio of multi-hit efforts in the last five games and knocking in nine runs in the process.