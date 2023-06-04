Brown is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The Athletics have been running a five-man committee of late between the three outfield spots and designated hitter, with all of Brown, Ramon Laureano, JJ Bleday, Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker having handled at least semi-regular roles. Ruiz's playing time appears to be the most secure of the group, and though Brown finds himself as the odd man out versus a right-hander (Sandy Alcantara) on Sunday, Rooker seems to be losing the most playing time of late. Since returning from the injured list May 22, Brown is slashing just .132/.214/.289, but his .504 OPS over the past two weeks is still better than Rooker's mark (.447) over that same stretch.