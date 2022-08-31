site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Seth Brown: Gets breather Wednesday
Brown isn't starting Wednesday against the Nationals.
Brown started the last five games and went 3-for-20 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and eight strikeouts. Dermis Garcia will take over at first base and bat fifth.
