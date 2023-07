Brown is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Brown will head to the bench for the second time in the series while the Rockies bring another southpaw in Ty Blach to the hill. During his lone start at Coors Field in Saturday's 11-3 win, Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run. He looks poised to fill the strong side of a platoon at first base until Ryan Noda (jaw) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.