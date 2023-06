Brown went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 8-6 win over Milwaukee.

Brown was part of a four-run fourth inning for the Athletics, plating Ryan Noda and Ramon Laureano on a three-run blast that was followed up by another home run by Brent Rooker. Brown has been on a bit of a heater over his last six games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with four extra base hits, six RBI and four runs scored.