Brown, who was scratched from Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians due to back tightness, won't return to game action until Monday at the earliest, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics are playing it safe with the slugging outfielder at this stage of spring. Gallegos notes Brown's injury isn't considered serious, but it is particularly ill-timed considering he's hitting .400 over his first six Cactus League games.