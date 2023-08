Brown went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Brown authored the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Athletics and his second in the last four games overall. While the slugger's .211/.291/.402 slash line still has plenty of room for improvement, Brown has actually been on an upswing at the plate of late -- he's carrying a .321 average and .930 OPS over his last 10 games, figures partly constituted by four extra-base hits and robust 11.8 percent walk rate.