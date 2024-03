Brown (back) started in right field in a Cactus League loss to the Brewers on Saturday and went 2-for-3 with a run.

Brown's near two-week absence due to lower-back tightness did nothing to cool off his bat. The power-hitting outfielder's multi-hit effort was his third straight in Cactus League play and pushed his spring average to an impressive .444 across 19 plate appearances.