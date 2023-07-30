Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Brown opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the seventh for the Athletics' last run. He's gone a strong 7-for-21 (.333) with four extra-base hits over his last seven contests. The 31-year-old is up to a .208/.288/.406 slash line with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases over 60 games. He continues to see steady playing time at first base with Ryan Noda (jaw) out.