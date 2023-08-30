Brown went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

Brown opened the scoring in the first inning and the Athletics never looked back. He hasn't been hitting all that well lately, going just 7-for-42 (.167) over his previous 14 contests, with just two of those hits going for extra bases. The 31-year-old is up to 12 homers, 43 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .212/.278/.398 slash line over 303 plate appearances for the season. He continues to hold down a strong-side platoon role.