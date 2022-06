Brown went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's victory over Kansas City.

Brown sent Tony Kemp home in both the first and third innings, then scored a run of his own in the seventh on a Sean Murphy single. The outing extended the outfielder's hitting streak to five games, three of which have been multi-hit affairs. Brown has raised his batting average to .221 during that span, the highest it has been since April 14.