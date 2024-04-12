Brown went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 1-0 victory against Texas on Thursday.

Brown produced the only two extra-base hits in the pitching-dominant matchup, and his second-inning solo blast ended up accounting for the lone run in the contest. The long ball was the first of the season for the veteran outfielder, who is still sporting a meager .175/.250/.275 slash line on the campaign. Brown may be getting warm, however, as both of his multi-hit games have come over his past four contests, and he's gone 4-for-13 with a pair of RBI over that span.