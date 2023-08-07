Brown went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI triple and a run in a win over the Giants on Sunday.

Brown's first-inning triple brought home Zack Gelof to erase an early 1-0 deficit, and the slugger followed with his 20th and 21st extra-base hits of the season in the form of his pair of two-baggers. Brown's bat began to heat up just before the calendar flipped to August and has remained productive in the new month, as he's now boasting a .450 average and 1.178 OPS across the 23 plate appearances he's logged in his last seven games.