Brown went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Astros.

Brown is batting just .190 (8-for-42) in July, but he's hit four homers and added nine RBI over 14 contests this month. He supplied some insurance with an eighth-inning blast Saturday. The 31-year-old is up to 10 homers, 28 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases while slashing just .198/.277/.396 over 56 contests this season.