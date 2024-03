Brown was scratched from the lineup ahead of Oakland's spring training game against Cleveland due to lower back tightness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Brown has had an impressive spring thus far, going 6-for-15 with a home run and five RBI across six games. The A's didn't specify the severity of Brown's injury, but the 31-year-old outfielder will presumably sit out a few games as he recovers.