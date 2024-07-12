Brown, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, started in right field in Thursday's 7-0 loss to the Red Sox and went 1-for-3.

Brown had been swinging a blistering bat in the PCL, but the slugging outfielder endured a nightmarish 63-game stint with Oakland prior to his June 16 demotion, generating a .189 batting average, .557 OPS and career-high 33.8 percent strikeout rate across 195 plate appearances. Brown will have a lot to prove now that he's back in the majors if he's going to stick around when the A's get healthier.