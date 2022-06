Brown went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Sunday's victory over the Royals.

Brown launched a solo shot in the sixth inning to extend Oakland's lead to 2-0. The outfielder also extended his hitting streak, which now sits at six games, four of which have been multi-hit performances. During that stretch, Brown has improved his batting average from .199 to .226. He is slashing .256/.293/.500 in June.