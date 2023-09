Brown went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Brown crossed the plate with the Athletics' only run of the night while posting his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 18. The 31-year-old has hit safely in five of his last seven games, a stretch during which he's laced five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs) and kept his strikeout rate at a minuscule 8.3 percent.