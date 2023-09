Brown is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Brown will retreat to the bench for the series finale while southpaw Tyler Anderson takes the hill for Anaheim. With Brown and fellow left-handed hitters Tony Kemp and Lawrence Butler also riding pine Sunday, the Athletics will roll out a starting outfield of Aledmys Diaz, Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker from left to right.