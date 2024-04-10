Langeliers went 3-for-4 with three homers and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Langeliers put together a night he'll remember forever, taking Nathan Eovaldi yard in the second before clutching out a win for the A's with deep blasts in the seventh and ninth off relievers David Robertson and Jose Leclerc. It was his first-career three-homer performance and just the third time he's ever hit multiple home runs. Langeliers came into Tuesday with just five hits on the year and is now up to a .250 average with four long balls and seven RBI.
