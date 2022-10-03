Langeliers went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.

Langeliers provided the Athletics' first and last scoring plays in the game. He hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and a three-run blast in the ninth. The catcher went yard three times in as many games in this weekend series versus the Mariners after snapping his 20-game power drought Friday. He's up to six long balls, 20 RBI, 14 runs scored and a .222/.246/.444 slash line through 37 contests in his major-league career.